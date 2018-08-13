FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 3:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. consumers' one-year inflation outlook steady in July -NY Fed survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers’ one-year inflation expectations held steady in July at near 3 percent, while their three-year outlook on price growth eased to its lowest level since February, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey published on Monday.

The survey of consumer expectations, which the Fed considers along with other data on U.S. price pressures, showed consumers’ one-year inflation outlook stood at 2.98 percent in July for a fourth consecutive month.

The survey’s three-year inflation measure declined to 2.88 percent from 3.00 in June.

The New York Fed survey is done by a third party that taps a rotating panel of about 1,200 household heads.

Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

