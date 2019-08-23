Fed's Bullard says Fed should continue to ease monetary policy - CNBC

Aug 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should continue to ease monetary policy because of the Treasury yield curve, which recently inverted again, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said on Friday.

“The yield curve is inverted here. We’ve got one of the higher rates on the yield curve here. That’s not a good place to be,” Bullard told CNBC in an interview.

Bullard had said last week that he was not ready to commit to reducing rates at the Fed’s upcoming Sept. 17-18 meeting. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)