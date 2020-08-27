Bonds News
August 27, 2020 / 2:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Federal Reserve releases materials related to new strategy statement

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - In connection with its announcement of an updated statement of longer-run goals and monetary policy strategy, the Federal Reserve has released the following related materials, including a speech from Chair Jerome Powell outlining the changes.

The materials may be found at the links below:

Powell’s speech to the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank’s economic symposium, Aug 27, 2020:

here

Federal Open Market Committee announces approval of updates to its Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy:

here

Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy:

here

Guide to changes in the strategy statement from the previous statement from January 2019:

here

Reporting by Reuters economics team

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below