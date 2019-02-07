Bonds News
February 7, 2019 / 3:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Kaplan says rates are in 'neighborhood' of neutral now

1 Min Read

DALLAS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday that U.S. interest rates are currently “in the neighborhood” of a neutral level, and the Fed should not be using monetary policy to stimulate the economy, or to slow it, at this point.

Kaplan, who has said he wants a monthslong pause on interest-rate hikes to allow time to assess the economic outlook amid headwinds, made the comments at a University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business conference held at the Dallas Fed’s headquarters. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

