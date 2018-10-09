FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 9, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Kaplan sees tame inflation, balanced risks through June

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Inflation should stay around the Federal Reserve’s target as fiscal stimulus fades next year, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday, adding that risks are balanced around his expectation of at least three more rate hikes by June.

“To the extent that (inflation) gets above our target, our base case is that that move will be more gradual than something more sudden or substantial,” he told reporters. Asked whether he is more likely to get hawkish or dovish on policy, he said: “I wouldn’t tilt it one way or the other right now.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.