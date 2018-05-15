FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 15, 2018 / 1:59 PM / in 3 minutes

Fed's Kaplan says prefers that U.S. yield curve not invert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Dalllas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said on Tuesday he is keeping an eye on the shape of the U.S. yield curve and would be wary if it were to invert, a market move that has often preceded recent U.S. recessions.

Kaplan, who spoke to reporters after an event sponsored by the Council for Foreign Relations, said he would not like to see the U.S. yield “inadvertently” invert, a move in which short-term U.S. bond yields rise above long-term ones. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.