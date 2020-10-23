Fed's Kaplan says U.S. economy will live with virus well into next year

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan gestures during a news conference after of the True Economic Talks event in Mexico City, Mexico, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(This October 21st story corrects name of organization in second paragraph to Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, not Congress)

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Wednesday repeated his forecast for the U.S. economy to shrink about 2.5% this year and grow a strong 3.5% next year, adding that he expects the pandemic to continue to impact daily life well into next year.

“Let’s see what we can do to live with this virus,” Kaplan said in an online event with the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, adding that wearing masks is a “far better alternative” to the mass lockdowns earlier this year.