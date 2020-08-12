Dallas Fed's Kaplan: U.S. recovery "muted" by virus resurgence

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. recovery has been “muted” by the resurgence of the coronavirus in recent weeks and could mar improvement in the unemployment rate, Dallas Federal Reserve president Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

“The rebounding continues but with the resurgence that has muted the rebound, it has muted the recovery,” Kaplan said in Webcast remarks to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. He said he thought the unemployment rate could fall to 9% by the end of the year, or even below that, but “it requires adherence to protocols particularly wearing masks...If we don’t follow that, while people may feel freer, the economy will grow slower.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider, Editing by Franklin Paul)