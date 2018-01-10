FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 3:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed must monitor 'overheating' in wake of U.S. tax cuts -Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve must be wary of the “risk of overheating” the economy in the wake of sweeping tax cuts that could raise already unsustainable debt levels even while they boost business investment, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on Wednesday.

“We want to avoid a situation where we have such an overheating that we’re playing catch up,” Kaplan said at a business event. The cuts are in part a concern, he said, “because I think debt levels of the country are unsustainable.”

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

