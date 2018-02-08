FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 8, 2018 / 9:31 AM / in 9 hours

Fed should continue removing accommodation: Kaplan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should continue removing policy accommodation gradually and carefully, Dallas Fed President Robert S. Kaplan told a business conference in Frankfurt on Thursday.

Kaplan said his earlier base scenario, when the Fed’s previous projections were published in December, had been for three interest rate hikes this year.

He added that the recent market volatility in itself was not enough for him to change this base scenario but he was “highly vigilant” about the turbulence and would study whether it has any effect on the real economy. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Gareth Jones)

