Fed's Kaplan says he wants to be careful about further QE

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Friday signaled he would be skeptical ramping up the Fed’s bond-buying to deliver further stimulus to the economy, though he said he supports keeping interest rates at zero until well into 2022 or even 2023.

“My concern about asset purchases is they can distort markets,” Kaplan told the Wall Street Interview in a webcast interview. “It’s a tool that I’d want to be careful with.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir)