Fed's Kaplan says trade tensions weighing on U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday said the U.S. economic outlook continues to suffer from trade uncertainty fueled by U.S. threats in May to raise tariffs on Mexican imports.

While Washington and Mexico City struck a deal to avoid the tariffs, businesses were rattled by the episode and “that has still had a lasting influence,” Kaplan told a meeting of business economists in Washington. (Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)