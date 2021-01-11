Fed's Kaplan sees 5% growth this year, unemployment dropping

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday said that despite what he expects to be a challenging next few months because of surging coronavirus cases, the U.S. economy probably isn’t going to shrink this quarter and will deliver 5% growth for the year as the whole.

Unemployment will likely drop to 4.5% or 4.75% by the end of the year, from 6.7% now, Kaplan said in a virtual town hall event. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)