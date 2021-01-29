Fed's Kaplan sees 'enthusiastic debates' over QE taper

FILE PHOTO: Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Friday said he expects “enthusiastic debates” with the U.S. central bank about when to begin to reduce the Fed’s current super-easy monetary policy, but said he would not venture to guess the exact timing.

“Until it’s clear that we’ve weathered this pandemic, the Fed needs to be aggressive in using its tools,” Kaplan told the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce Energy Forum. “After it’s clear that we’ve weathered this pandemic... I do think it would be healthy to be weaning off some of these extraordinary measures.”