FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 15, 2018 / 6:16 PM / a few seconds ago

REFILE-Fed's Kaplan says trade is an opportunity, not threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT WORTH, Tx., June 15 (Reuters) - Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan on Friday said trade with Mexico and Canada boosts jobs in the United States, and warned that it will be difficult to solve problems that plague U.S.-China relations if trade frictions continue in North America.

“We believe trade is an opportunity,” Kaplan said, adding that there are some difficult issues related to technology transfers that make the China-U.S. trade situation different.

He also said his “base case” is still for one more interest-rate hike this year, even as most of his colleagues expect at least two more rate hikes, and reiterated his view the Fed should not raise rates so far that the yield curve inverses.

Reporting by Marice Richter; writing by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.