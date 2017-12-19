FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 19, 2017 / 6:30 PM / in 5 hours

Fed's Kashkari says should wait for inflation before raising rates

Ann Saphir

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari, who this year has dissented three times in votes at the U.S. central bank’s policy meetings which raised rates despite low inflation, on Tuesday repeated his view that the labor market still shows signs of slack and could be improved.

“Why should we raise rates until we actually see inflationary pressures building?” Kashkari asked at a Lambda Alpha International meeting in Roseville, Minnesota.

He added that by his estimate, a million workers are sidelined and could return to the workforce if the job market continues to strengthen. “We are better off letting inflation come to us than preemptively cutting off the expansion by raising rates prematurely.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.