SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said Friday that while wage growth is picking up, it is still falling short of expectations, given how low unemployment is.

“Wage growth is still low,” Kashkari said at an event in Minneapolis, after a government report showed the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent and average hourly wages rose 2.7 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)