Feb 3 (Reuters) - Widespread vaccinations are essential to bringing the “terrible terrible economy” back to strength, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday.

“That’s going to be the key to unleashing the economy from COVID,” Kashkari told the Northside Economic Opportunity Network of Minneapolis, which supports entrepreneurship among lower-income residents. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)