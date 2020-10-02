Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Fed's Kashkari sees long road to U.S. recovery

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari poses during an interview with Reuters in his office at the bank's headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., January 10, 2020. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Friday said he sees a long road to full economic recovery, and longer still if lawmakers fail to deliver more fiscal stimulus.

A “disappointing” government report Friday showing monthly job gains have slowed suggests “we are a long way from recovering the job market that we had back in January and February,” he said in a webcast interview. If Congress does not pass more pandemic relief, he said, many more small businesses will fail and the recovery will slow further.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft

