Fed's Kashkari sticks to view that rates do not need to rise

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should hold off on raising interest rates to allow more workers to get jobs, adding that the central bank can always raise rates to head off inflation if it starts to rise too fast, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Minnesota Ag and Food Summit, Kashkari said he sees no signs of overheating yet, or of inflation taking off. Low wage growth suggests there is more slack in the labor market, he said.