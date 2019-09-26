Fed's Kashkari: U.S. economy needs lower interest rates

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should lower interest rates further because the U.S. economy has not yet fully reached its potential, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday.

“I argued for steeper interest rate cuts just because I see no evidence that the U.S. economy is running at capacity or beyond capacity. There’s no reason we should have interest rates trying to hold the economy back,” Kashkari said during an event at Montana State University Billings.