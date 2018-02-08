Why cool the economy down now, Fed's Kashkari asks

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari told a town hall in Pierre, South Dakota that he does not think the Federal Reserve should raise rates unless wages and inflation start to take off, and the U.S. economy is a “long way” from that.

With wage growth slow and inflation below the Fed’s 2-percent target, “Why cool the economy down?” asked Kashkari. He dissented on the Fed’s interest-rate hikes last year, and though he does not have a vote this year his comments signal he continues to disagree with the gradual rate hikes the Fed currently plans. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)