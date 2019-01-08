Liang withdraws nomination for Fed board seat -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Former Federal Reserve economist Nellie Liang has withdrawn her nomination for a seat on the Fed’s Board of Governors, the White House said on Monday.

“We regret to announce that today Nellie Liang notified us that she has withdrawn from nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. We supported her nomination and believe she would have made a good Governor,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)