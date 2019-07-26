U.S. bank regulators sign off on 'living wills' for 82 foreign banks

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators said Friday they had identified no shortcomings in “living wills” submitted by 82 foreign banks detailing how their U.S. operations could be safely dissolved in a crisis.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation did seek additional information from seven banks - HSBC Holdings plc, BNP Paribas, Royal Bank of Canada, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria , S.A., Bank of Montreal, Banco Santander S.A. and Toronto-Dominion Bank - in their next plan submissions.

The regulators also announced they were extending the deadline for submitting new resolution plans for those foreign firms and 15 large regional banks until July 1, 2021. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Susan Thomas)