U.S. bank regulators sign off on 'living wills' for foreign banks

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators Thursday announced they had signed off on “living wills” for four foreign banks — Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and UBS — detailing how they could safely be dissolved in a crisis.

The Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said the resolution plans submitted by the banks had some shortcomings, but nothing significant enough to demand stricter rules or additional restrictions on bank activity. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Diane Craft)