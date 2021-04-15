NY Fed official says central bank prepared to adjust markets operations if needed

April 15 (Reuters) - An increase in bank reserves is putting downward pressure on short-term rates but the Federal Reserve is keeping a close eye on money markets and is prepared to make adjustments as needed, a senior New York Fed official said on Thursday.

With bank reserves rising, the Fed’s facility for overnight repurchase agreements will become a more central part of the central bank’s tool kit for controlling short-term rates, said Lorie Logan, an executive vice president at the New York Fed and the manager of the System Open Market Account.