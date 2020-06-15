Fed's Main Street lending program now open for lender registration

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Monday it had opened registration for lenders interested in participating in the Main Street Lending Program, which will offer loans to small and medium-sized businesses affected by the pandemic.

Lenders must register using the lender portal, which provides secure access and verification. Business borrowers must apply for Main Street loans through a participating lender. Read more here here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)