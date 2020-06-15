Healthcare
June 15, 2020 / 1:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Main Street lending program now open for lender registration

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve said on Monday it had opened registration for lenders interested in participating in the Main Street Lending Program, which will offer loans to small and medium-sized businesses affected by the pandemic.

Lenders must register using the lender portal, which provides secure access and verification. Business borrowers must apply for Main Street loans through a participating lender. Read more here here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below