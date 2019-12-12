New York Fed fills key senior positions in markets and financial services groups

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York filled three senior roles on its market desk and financial services group, the central bank said on Thursday.

Daleep Singh, a senior partner and chief U.S. economist at SPX Capital, a global investment firm, will become head of the markets group.

Lorie Logan, a longtime member of the markets desk at the New York Fed, was named the manager of the System Open Market Account.

Singh and Logan will take on new positions created to replace the role formerly held by Simon Potter, the head of the markets desk who departed abruptly in June.

Christopher Armstrong, who has spent more than a decade at the New York Fed, was made head of the financial services group. He replaces Richard Dzina, who also left the bank in June. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Tom Brown)