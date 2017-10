CINCINNATI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its $4.5-trillion balance sheet “relatively soon,” though that policy change should not have a big effect on market yields, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester predicted on Wednesday.

Mester said she does not expect a “major shift” in the so-called yield curve, in part because it will be a “very gradual” reduction in Treasury and mortgage bonds.