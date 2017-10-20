Fed's Mester says comfortable with gradual rate hike path

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Friday said she is comfortable with the Fed’s approach to raising rates gradually, though she herself sees a slightly faster rate-hike path as appropriate.

“I‘m comfortable with our policy gradually normalizing interest rates, which means an upward tilt to that policy path,” she told reporters after a speech here, adding that she sees slightly stronger economic growth ahead than most of her colleagues. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)