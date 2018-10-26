FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 12:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Still accommodative, Fed must keep hiking U.S. rates -Mester

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is still stimulating an economy that is growing well above potential, so it should keep raising interest rates even while it anticipates potential shocks, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Thursday.

“You’re going to have to think about what the shocks are going forward. I think we are still accommodative, so we should be bringing interest rates up,” she told reporters. But, Mester added, “You don’t want to pre-commit to a path.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Leslie Adler)

