FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 26, 2018 / 9:32 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Flat 'yield curve' does not signal U.S. weakness -Fed official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRINCETON, N.J., March 26 (Reuters) - The recent flattening of the yield curve, as longer-term bond market rates approached shorter-term rates, does not signal the U.S. economy could weaken, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday.

There is “no evidence” to draw this conclusion, she said at Princeton University, adding that “structural factors” such as years of bond-buying by the world’s major central banks likely play a bigger role in compressing the curve. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.