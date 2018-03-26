Flat 'yield curve' does not signal U.S. weakness -Fed official

PRINCETON, N.J., March 26 (Reuters) - The recent flattening of the yield curve, as longer-term bond market rates approached shorter-term rates, does not signal the U.S. economy could weaken, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Monday.

There is “no evidence” to draw this conclusion, she said at Princeton University, adding that “structural factors” such as years of bond-buying by the world’s major central banks likely play a bigger role in compressing the curve. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Leslie Adler)