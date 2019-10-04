Fed policy is accommodative, will adjust if needed -Mester

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, who has expressed misgiving about the U.S. central bank’s rate cuts this year, on Friday said she saw few signs that weakness in manufacturing and exports is spilling over into the broader U.S. economy, but would comb through incoming data ahead of the Fed’s October policy meeting.

“At the moment our policy is accommodative and we are going to assess the conditions going forward and recalibrate our policy if necessary,” Mester said in an interview with CNBC. She declined to say if she believes another rate cut might be needed. “I really think it’s important that we really look at the incoming information that we are going to get as we work up to the end-of-the month meeting,” Mester said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Leslie Adler)