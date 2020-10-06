Fed's Mester says ending stimulus talks will mean ‘much slower’ recovery - CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester poses during an interview on the sidelines of the American Economic Association’s annual meeting in San Diego, California, U.S., January 3, 2020. REUTERS/ Ann Saphir

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that no further stimulus talks will happen until after the November election will mean a "much slower" recovery for the U.S. economy from the coronavirus crisis, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told CNBC in an interview cnb.cx/33DIv0F.

“Certainly, you know, the recovery will continue without it, I think, but it’s going to be a much slower recovery and it’s disappointing that we didn’t get a package done,” Mester said in the interview.