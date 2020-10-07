Fed's Mester says ending stimulus talks will mean ‘much slower’ recovery - CNBC

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that no further stimulus talks will happen until after the November election will mean a “much slower” recovery for the U.S. economy from the coronavirus crisis, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told CNBC in an interview.
“Certainly, you know, the recovery will continue without it, I think, but it’s going to be a much slower recovery and it’s disappointing that we didn’t get a package done,” Mester said in the interview.
Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.