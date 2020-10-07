Fed's Mester says ending stimulus talks will mean ‘much slower’ recovery - CNBC

Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, speaks during an interview in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that no further stimulus talks will happen until after the November election will mean a “much slower” recovery for the U.S. economy from the coronavirus crisis, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester told CNBC in an interview.

“Certainly, you know, the recovery will continue without it, I think, but it’s going to be a much slower recovery and it’s disappointing that we didn’t get a package done,” Mester said in the interview.