FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 24, 2018 / 5:57 PM / in 20 minutes

Prolonged market slump could bruise U.S. economy -Fed's Mester

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - A “prolonged” fall in U.S. stock markets and a build-up in risks would begin to weigh on the U.S. economy, though there are no signs of a pending recession, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said on Wednesday.

The sharp, nearly month-long drop in major equities indexes has not on its own caused Mester to adjust her expectation to continue gradually raising interest rates, she said, adding that for now data is pointing to a “strong” U.S. economy. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.