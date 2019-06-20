Fed seen keeping U.S. rates unchanged in 2019 -Mizuho

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will leave U.S. interest rates alone for the remainder of 2019 as the economy is on relatively solid footing despite some pullback in growth due to trade tensions between Beijing and Washington, Mizuho Americas’ U.S. chief economist Steven Ricchiuto said on Thursday.

“The data are not going to require them to move all year,” Ricchiuto said. “The economy is on a lot better standing than the market has priced in.” (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)