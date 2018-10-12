Mnuchin: Trump respects Fed but likes low interest rates -CNBC

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Friday that U.S. President Donald Trump does not feel he needs to attack the Federal Reserve and respects its independence.

“The president likes low interest rates. The president is concerned about the Fed raising interest rates too much and slowing down the economy and those are obviously natural concerns,” Mnuchin said in a CNBC interview from the International Monetary Fund meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

Mnuchin said Fed Chairman Jay Powell was doing a good job. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey;)