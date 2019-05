May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Pat Toomey told CNBC on Thursday he would be “inclined to support” the nomination of Stephen Moore, President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve.

“I would be inclined to support his nomination,” Toomey said in an interview with CNBC. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)