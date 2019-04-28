Financials
April 28, 2019 / 1:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Stephen Moore, Trump's pick for Fed, cites 'smear campaign' over nomination

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve said on Sunday there was a “smear campaign” being waged against him, after past writings and comments about women sparked renewed criticism by Democratic lawmakers.

Moore, during an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” said there were a handful of reporters dedicated to digging up negative information on his personal life and past statements. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

