April 30 (Reuters) - Stephen Moore, U.S. President Donald’s Trump pick to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve, would face an uphill confirmation battle in the Senate, predicted Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

“It will be a very problematic nomination,” Graham said. Asked if he would oppose Moore if nominated, Graham said he would study the pick. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, writing by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)