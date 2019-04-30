UPDATE 2-Trump's Fed pick Moore faces mounting lawmaker doubts

(Adds Schumer, Murkowski, Romney and Capito comments)

By Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Doubts mounted on Tuesday over U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve, with one Republican senator saying she was “very unlikely” to back economic commentator Stephen Moore and another calling his nomination “very problematic.”

The remarks, from U.S. Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Lindsey Graham, respectively, signaled growing resistance to Trump’s bid to put a loyalist on the Fed’s policy-setting panel after remarks denigrating women, made over nearly two decades of writing and commentating, were widely reported last week.

Moore did not immediately reply to a voicemail and email from Reuters requesting comment. He has apologized in recent days for some of his past remarks about women, explaining that some were attempts at humor.

Trump, who on Tuesday reiterated his call for a Fed interest-rate cut, announced he would pick Moore for the Fed post just over a month ago, but has not formally nominated him.

“Very unlikely that I would support that person,” Ernst told CNN on Tuesday, adding that she told the White House about her position. She had earlier this week said she was “not enthused” about Moore’s writings about women.

“It will be a very problematic nomination,” said Graham. Asked if he would oppose Moore if nominated, Graham said he would study the pick.

OTHER REPUBLICANS

Republicans hold a 53-to-47 majority in the Senate, and given that Democrats are expected to oppose Moore’s nomination, he can only lose the support of three Republican senators and still be confirmed.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia “has not made a decision on whether or not she would support Stephen Moore’s confirmation if he were nominated for the Federal Reserve board, but she has said she has questions about some of his previous statements,” a spokeswoman told Reuters on Tuesday. She added that if he is nominated, Capito “will carefully consider his record and qualifications through the confirmation process.”

Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson “will reserve judgment until he’s had the opportunity to meet” with Moore once nominated, according to his spokeswoman.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, one of four Senators who opposed Trump’s other pick for the Fed, Herman Cain, before Cain withdrew, told reporters Tuesday she planned to talk to the White House directly about Moore but would not tell reporters what she thought and repeatedly declined to say if she thought he should withdraw.

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the White House should immediately withdraw Moore from consideration for the seat.

“I think neither his politics nor his views of women are very funny. The White House ought to immediately withdraw his nomination. He didn’t belong on the Fed even before these writings came out disrespecting women, all the more reason that the nomination should be withdrawn,” Schumer told reporters. (Reporting by Richard Cowan, Amanda Becker and Susan Heavey, writing by Ann Saphir; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)