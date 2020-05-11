Federal Reserve unveils pricing for Municipal Liquidity Facility

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday announced pricing for its Municipal Liquidity Facility, the $500 billion borrowing program for states and local governments hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, in an updated term sheet.

The central bank said pricing for federal income tax-exempt notes will be at a fixed interest rate based on the comparable maturity overnight index swap rate, plus a spread based on credit rating.

For non federal income tax-exempt notes, pricing will be determined by the tax-exempt rate divided by 0.65.

