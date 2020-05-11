Bonds News
May 11, 2020 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Federal Reserve unveils pricing for Municipal Liquidity Facility

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Monday announced pricing for its Municipal Liquidity Facility, the $500 billion borrowing program for states and local governments hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, in an updated term sheet.

The central bank said pricing for federal income tax-exempt notes will be at a fixed interest rate based on the comparable maturity overnight index swap rate, plus a spread based on credit rating.

For non federal income tax-exempt notes, pricing will be determined by the tax-exempt rate divided by 0.65.

For full details, see here:

here

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below