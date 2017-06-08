FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
U.S. muni bond market edges down to $3.8233 trln in Q1- Fed
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 8, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 2 months ago

U.S. muni bond market edges down to $3.8233 trln in Q1- Fed

Hilary Russ

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market shrank slightly to $3.8233 trillion in the first quarter of 2017 from a revised $3.8374 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2016, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

For the first time in five years, foreign buyers shed muni bonds, knocking their total holdings off a record high of $94.7 billion in the previous quarter to $90.4 billion.

The last time their total holdings dipped was the second quarter of 2012, according to historical data.

Overseas investors sold off $17.2 billion versus revised purchases of $10.4 billion the prior quarter.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.656 trillion of muni bonds, down slightly from $1.6756 trillion the previous quarter.

Property and casualty insurance companies shed $8.4 billion of munis in the first quarter and life insurance companies added $6.9 billion to their muni holdings. U.S. banks picked up $25.1 billion, half of the amount they added they previous quarter.

U.S. mutual funds added $43.6 billion after having shed $91.7 billion the previous quarter. Exchange traded funds added $2.5 billion. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.