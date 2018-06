NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market dipped to $3.843 trillion in the first quarter of 2018 from $3.863 trillion the previous quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.640 trillion of debt sold by states, cities, schools and other muni issuers in the latest quarter, falling slightly from $1.641 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Fed report said. (Reporting by Laila Kearney)