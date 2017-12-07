FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. municipal bond market shrinks to $3.803 trln in Q3-Fed
Sections
Featured
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
The Wider Image
Displaced by mining, Peru villagers spurn shiny new town
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Future Of Money
Bitcoin worth $64 million hacked: NiceHash
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
California wildfires
Wind-whipped blazes force mass evacuations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
December 7, 2017 / 5:15 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. municipal bond market shrinks to $3.803 trln in Q3-Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. municipal bond market shrank to $3.803 trillion in the third quarter of 2017 after growing to $3.827 in the previous quarter, according to a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve released on Thursday.

Households, or retail investors, held $1.562 trillion of debt sold by states, cities, schools and other muni issuers in the latest quarter, down from $1.612 trillion in the second quarter, the Fed report said.

U.S. banks’ muni bond buying fell to $7.1 billion in the third quarter from $10.9 billion in the second quarter. Property and casualty insurance companies also acquired fewer munis in 2017’s third quarter at $3.4 billion versus $5.8 billion in the second quarter. Life insurance companies picked up $5.4 billion of the bonds. (Reporting By Karen Pierog Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.