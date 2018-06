WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday voted to approve Richard Clarida and Michelle Bowman to become Federal Reserve governors, sending their nominations to the full senate for a confirmation vote.

The Republican-controlled committee advanced Clarida’s nomination 20-5 and Bowman’s 18-7. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)