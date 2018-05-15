FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump's Fed nominees pledge to uphold dual mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Board nominees Richard Clarida and Michelle Bowman on Tuesday both pledged their best efforts toward achieving the U.S. central bank’s twin goals of full employment and inflation in a nomination hearing at the Senate Banking Committee.

“I will support monetary policies that take a balanced approach to achieving these important objectives,” said Clarida, an economist who advises fund manager Pimco, in written testimony released just ahead of the hearing.

“The dual mandate is critically important to our economy, businesses, families, and communities,” said Bowman, a Kansas City bank regulator, in her testimony. “If I am confirmed, I will be very focused on how we can do the best job possible to fulfill that mandate. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

