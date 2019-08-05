Industrials
August 5, 2019 / 5:31 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Fed to develop real-time payments system for launch in 2023 or 2024

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Monday it planned to develop its own round-the-clock real-time payments and settlement service, with an expected launch in 2023 or 2024.

In a statement, the U.S. central bank said it was seeking public comment on the project, saying near-instantaneous transfer of funds 24 hours a day could yield economic benefits for individuals and businesses.

The new system would operate alongside a private real-time payments system established by a group of large banks in 2017.

The Fed also said it was exploring the expansion of its Fedwire Funds Service and National Settlement Service to operate 24 hours a day every day of the year. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Paul Simao)

