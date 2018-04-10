NY Fed projects it will hang on to more bonds by 2021

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s $4.4 trillion balance sheet may not shrink as much as previously assumed, and could settle around $3 trillion by the beginning of 2021, the New York Fed said on Tuesday in annual projections.

The projections, based on published Fed and Wall Street predictions, predict the central bank will log “solidly positive” income from the assets in a range of scenarios. Last year’s median estimate saw the portfolio shrink to around $2.8 trillion by the end of 2021.